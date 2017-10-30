A 14-YEAR-OLD girl was approached by a man and reportedly assaulted in Marston.

Police are investigating reports of the teenager being assaulted after she was approached about 9.40pm on Saturday.

It is believed to have happened in Copse Lane, which is close to Peasmoor Piece Nature Park and New Marston Primary School.

Nearby residents said a police cordon was in place in the area overnight on Saturday and into Sunday until about midday.

Thames Valley Police spokesman Jack Abell said: "An investigation into the incident is taking place, and anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101"