CYCLISTS from across the country will ride into Oxford for a two-day symposium.

Cyclenation, the federation of UK cycling campaigns, and city group Cyclox will host their joint autumn conference on Friday and Saturday November 10 and 11.

This year's speakers will include public health specialist and author of Sod Seventy Sir Muir Gray.

Events will be held at Rose Hill Community Centre and Cheney School in Headington from 10am to 5pm both days.

Other speakers include Cycling UK policy director Roger Geffen, Sunday Times journalist Andrew Gilligan, Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth and Mayor of of Oxford Jean Fooks.

Yvonne Constance, the county council's director of transport, will talk about her vision for the future and Phil Jones will speak about his role as a consultant on the new Botley Road Cycle Super Route.

Coffee and tea, biscuits and vegetarian lunch on both days are included in the registration fee.

Tickets cost £44 for both days or £27 for one, and are available from cyclox.org/conference

The conference will start the day after the launch of a new cycling charter for the whole city, partly drawn up by Cyclox in memory of cyclist Claudia Comberti, who was killed whilst riding on Botley Road in May.

The Claudia Charter for Safer Cycling in Oxford will be unveiled in an event at Tap Social Movement brewery on November 9.