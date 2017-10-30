"EVEN teasels are on the web these days."

So quipped Bryan Robertson on the Oxford Mail Camera Club Facebook page when Roy Pyniger shared this stunning shot of a frosty morning at Radley Lakes near Abingdon.

Mr Pyniger, from Abingdon, captured the moment over the weekend when the unseasonable autumn warmth finally gave way to some wintery weather.

It may have been short lived: according to the Met Office forecast, this week is going to stay mostly mild, with highs of 14 degrees and bright sunshine bathing the county.

Another interesting fact from the Met Office if you're interested – the moon this week is a waxing gibbous.