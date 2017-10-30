MORE than 15 people have been arrested in the county as part of Operation Reaper targeting fugitives on the run.

In a two-week police sting by Thames Valley Police 16 people were arrested in Oxfordshire for evading justice and failing to appear in court.

The arrests included 11 people in Oxford, three in Cherwell and two in southern Oxfordshire between October 2 and October 13.

Detective Sergeant Granville Williams, leading the operation, said: "Every day officers work really hard to safeguard victims and bring those that offend against them to justice.

"It is disheartening to see that many offenders deny justice being served by failing to appear at court and going on the run as fugitives.

"Thames Valley Police has recognised this growing problem and this two week operation is part of the measures put in place both locally and regionally to bring wanted fugitives to justice and achieve satisfactory closure for victims.

"I expect this successful initiative will continue."

The arrests were part of a bigger operation across the region which the force undertook 194 arrest attempts in early morning and late night visits from officers.

This included in total eight women and 25 men, aged between 19 and 66, across a number of offences such as breaching court orders, driving related offences and theft.