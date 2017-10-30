MORE than 4,600 homes and businesses in West Oxfordshire will be connected to ultrafast full fibre broadband by the end of 2019 thanks to a major new contract worth more than £8m.

The contract will see West Oxfordshire District Council and the Government’s broadband agency BDUK invest £3.1m between them with rural broadband specialist Gigaclear adding a further £5m.

The fibre-to-the-premises technology will offer ultrafast broadband to those who have previously struggled to obtain even basic connectivity. It will enable speeds of up to 1,000Mbps (1Gps).

Cllr Colin Dingwall, Cabinet Member for Broadband said: “Ultrafast broadband is essential for individuals and businesses in the area so we’re pleased that, through the contract with Gigaclear, we can see this investment through.

“Oxfordshire is known as the UK’s leading centre for innovation and we want to make sure we have the infrastructure to support this.”