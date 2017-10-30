THOUSANDS of children waved goodbye to their proud parents at the school gates for the first time this autumn.

And Oxford Mail photographers have been out at schools across the county, capturing pupils as they take their first lessons and settle in to school life.

These photos will feature in our exclusive first days at school souvineer supplements which come out tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Make sure you pick up your copy to see your little one’s smiling face in the paper.

Pictures will also be available to buy online afterwards, with details to follow of how you can get a copy to treasure forever.