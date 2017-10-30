THE finest buildings and restoration projects in Oxford are vying to be the crowned the best of the past 40 years.

For the past five weeks, The Oxford Mail and Oxford Times has featured the best of Oxford architecture and preservation since 1977, including both new buildings and conservation projects.

Readers can now vote for their favourite. The most popular project will win a special prize to mark the 40th anniversary of the Oxford Preservation Trust awards.

Voters will also go into a prize draw for a chance to win two tickets to the awards ceremony on November 7.

Each year, the trust hands out awards in a variety of categories recognising new buildings, conservation projects and environmental schemes.

The scheme was launched in 1977 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the trust, which has undertaken its own restoration projects including the Oxford Castle Quarter.

The best, from hidden gems brought back to life to impressive new structures taking their place in Oxford’s street scene, have been selected by the trust and The Oxford Times to celebrate the city.

The trust’s director, Debbie Dance, said: “When we thought about the amazing projects over the 40 years we realised it was capturing the changes that have been made in the city.

“It’s all down to the people on the ground who have instigated these changes and we wanted to recognise them for the anniversary. We are interested to see whether readers agree with the selections and what people’s favourites are now.”

The shortlisted projects are pictured here.

To vote, choose their favourite project, either fill in the form in this week's Oxford Times and send it to Newspaper House, Osney Mead, OX2 0EJ.

Or, click here to register your vote via email. Simply enter the number of the design you want to win. One vote only per reader please.

The deadline for votes is November 2.