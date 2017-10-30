A WITNEY mum who struggled for years to have a child has spoken of her experiences to encourage other families to look for support and help.

Speaking about her IVF journey during National Fertility Awareness Week, Faith House-Pyrovolou said she and her doctor husband Nikos, 44, had wanted nothing more than to be parents.

But the couple spent more than four and a half years trying for a baby and during that time she was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries – a condition that affects how the ovaries work and can lead to eggs not being released regularly.

Mrs House-Pyrovolou, 25, said: "When you want something so much it is heartbreaking not to be able to achieve it.

"I went to the doctors because I knew something wasn't right but they did not take me seriously, all they kept saying was 'you are young, it will happen.'

"I switched doctors and they referred me immediately and that is where our IVF journey began.

"We were extremely lucky to have her through our first cycle."

Just three weeks ago the couple welcomed their daughter Aggeliki – which means 'angel' in Greek – into the world.

They hope to continue growing their family, as they have one embryo left over from their initial treatments

Mrs House-Pyrovolou, who works as a nurse, added: "We hope to be able to give Aggeliki a little brother or sister in the future.

"We have also talked about adoption, so that is something we are also looking into.

"What I find really upsetting is that it is sad it comes down to money in order to have a family.

"We were so lucky to have Aggeliki on the first cycle, as it does not happen for everyone.

"You see people who have to pay out thousands of pounds just to be able to start a family."

Oxfordshire's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) funds one cycle on the NHS, despite the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommending three for under 40s.

Couples in Oxfordshire therefore must pay out for private treatment – which can cost thousands of pounds each time – if the first cycle isn't successful.

Across the country a number of events are taking place to mark National Fertility Awareness Week, which began yesterday and runs until Sunday with the aim of raising awareness and changing perceptions of fertility issues.

In Oxfordshire, contemporary company Lunas Dance Project will be exploring motherhood in a new piece.

The performance of 'There are no such words' will take place on Friday at 7.30pm at the Mill Arts Centre in Banbury.

Oxford Fertility is the county's only fertility clinic and has been helping couples to have children by IVF for more than 30 years.

Its medical director, Tim Child, said: "We know how important the emotional side of treatments can be and we shouldn't take the impact of treatment lightly. "That's why expressions such as this project with the Lunas Dance Company is so important in illustrating some of these complexities and a reminder to us all to 'pay attention' to the journey."

To buy tickets visit themillartscentre.co.uk