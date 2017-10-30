AHEAD of The Alchemist bar opening in the new Westgate Centre on Saturday a whole host of Steampunk style characters descended on the city centre to promote the business.

Surprised shoppers were given a sneak peak at the cocktail bar and restaurant's flair for the dramatic on October 21.

Managing director Simon Potts said: “We wanted our arrival in Oxford to be impactful and unconventional to inspire locals to imagine things differently, which is part of our brand vision.

“Oxford is a fantastic city full of spirit, intrigue and history – with an unrivalled food and drink scene."

The chain, which has 11 other outlets, has been named as a Sunday Times Best Company to Work For brand and has invested £1.5m in the premises at the £440m Westgate Centre.