POLICE are hunting for two men after a 17-year-old was robbed at knife point in Cowley.

The teenager had got off a bus at Barns Road on Thursday at around 10.30pm and was walking along the footpath that leads to Long lane.

When he was about a quarter of the way along the path, he was approached by two men on bikes who took hold of him and threatened him with a knife.

They searched him and stole cash from his wallet, before riding off along Long Lane towards Littlemore. The teenager was not injured.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crime or who may have seen the pair in the area.

The first is described as a slim man aged approximately 21-years-old, 6ft tall.

He was wearing a black beanie style hat and a grey puffer jacket.

The second is described as a slim man aged approximately 21-years-old, 6ft tall, with a short cropped brown beard.

He was wearing a navy blue tracksuit top and bottoms with the hood up.

Investigating officer, PC Van Den Eshof based at Oxford police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has either witnessed this offence, or saw these two men in the area of Barns Road or Long Lane at the time of the incident.

"This is a serious offence and I urge anyone who has information to contact Thames Valley Police on the 24-hour non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 43170319146.

"Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”