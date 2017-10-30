AN OXFORD man has been charged with repeatedly punching a fellow dog walker in the face.



The victim, a 53-year-old man, was walking his dog in the recreation ground off Oxford Road in Littlemore just after 11am on June 3 this year.



He was then approached by another dog walker, who was verbally abusive before repeatedly punching him in the face.



The victim needed to be treated for cuts to the face and a broken nose at the John Radcliffe Hospital.



Terrance Stockwell, 56, of Astrop Lane, was sent a postal requisition charged with one count of assault.



He is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court tomorrow.