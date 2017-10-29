A CENTURIES-old Oxford institution is reaching out over the traditional 'town vs gown' divide to help people discover the power of the printed word.

Rosie Sharkey, who became the Bodleian's first education officer back in April, says there is "a real drive to be open and welcoming" at the library.

The first of a series of Self Publish Saturday events was held in the Weston Library building over the weekend and saw visitors create their own books, inspired by their favourite items in the Bodleian's collections.

There are more than 11 million printed works held by the library and Ms Sharkey is on a mission to ensure more people can see them up close.

She said: "It's such a shame people do not know the amount of stuff we have here.

"We are holding a lot more events like this – really lovely events that bring people in.

"It's really important for children in particular because for almost any topic they are studying at school, we probably have something related to it in the archives and can get it out to show them.

"It brings it to life for them."

To attract more younger people, the library will be holding it's first after dark event on December 14 after the success of similar events in museums in London.

Ms Sharkey has also been creating partnerships with Oxford's schools and a lunch-time programme of talks is taking place.

She said: "We're trying to do something completely different and in ways you would not necessarily expect from the library."

One of the visitors to Saturday's event, Jac Cross, attending with his wife Hermeet Gill and two daughters, Effie and Theo, felt the event was a good way to open up the university's resources to everyone.

The 40-year-old engineer said: "Sometimes it feels like there are a lot of closed doors in Oxford.

"The university can seem like a bit of a closed shop so it's nice to be able to come in and get involved like this."

The Bodleian's resident printer, Richard Lawrence, who was helping to operate a traditional printing press, said he felt the event "allows people to decide what is interesting in the library for themselves."

He said: "There's an assumption that it's all the work of geniuses and is highly academic.

"But we're a repository of knowledge in all its forms – so there's copies of the Beano alongside the great works.

"There is such a wealth of variety on any subject you can think of.

"Before computers printing was the only way of spreading ideas.

"It's so important in the history of thought.

"It's said that printing is the art that makes all other art possible.

"I think people are quite excited to be able to create something by hand."