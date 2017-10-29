THE weekend morning rituals of changing muddy boots, analysing tactics and reenacting glorious goals all took place in new surroundings this weekend as footballers moved into a brand new home.

The Margaret Road Recreation Ground in Headington Quarry now boosts a state-of-the-art sports pavilion described as 'just what the community needs'.

Featuring changing rooms, toilets and store rooms along with a community space and kitchen, the new building was officially opened by councillors on Friday when residents also had their first chance to have a look around.

The Oxford City Council-run project has cost £1.2million and comes after a long battle to update the facilities on the rec, which is home to Quarry Rovers Football Club.

Councillor Linda Smith, Oxford City Council's executive board member for leisure, parks and sport, said: "There's a great community spirit here and it's lovely to bring everyone together to celebrate the opening of a much-needed new building.

"The football teams are fantastic at getting kids out playing and this will give them a real boost.

"The new pavilion also has some great community facilities and I hope to see lots of people using it for all sorts of activities from birthday celebrations to group meet ups."