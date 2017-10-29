WHO BETTER to pick out the best of this year's crop of Christmas toys than the people the gifts are aimed at?

That is the thinking behind Cowley's Templars Square Shopping Centre's quest to find at least two children aged five to 10-years-old who want to test out the latest toys, games, gadgets and more in the lead up to the festive season and become the centre's very own Little Experts.

The youngsters will be filmed talking about the toys and games in their own words, explaining how they work, what they like about them and what rating they would give them.

The idea is that the reviewers will be best placed to give mums, dads and grandparents a steer on what might be a good gift for their own little ones over Christmas, as well as giving Santa a helping hand.

As a reward for their help, the children will get to take home the products they review and parents will not be left out, also receiving vouchers for the shopping centre.

As an added bonus each month the Cowley shopping centre will also be giving away the toy, game or product which the Little Experts have tested out to shoppers as an extra Christmas gift.

Owen Acland, centre manager at Templars Square, said: “After launching Kids Club back in July, we have been looking for ways to make shopping with us easier for families and Little Experts will do just that.

"Parents will be able to hear straight from the kids all about the latest toys and hopefully make the decision of what to buy their own little ones a bit easier over what can be quite a stressful and busy time for mum and dad.”

He added: “Our Little Experts will try the latest gadgets, games and toys from the stores in Templars Square and we will film them giving them a try and letting us know exactly what they think of them. These videos and reviews will be uploaded on social media."

Parents can put their children forward for the role via the centre's facebook page by submitting a 30 second video of the youngster and all entries must be in by the end of tomorrow.

This is not the first time, NewRiver, the company who own and operate Templars Square, have tried to make the shopping experience more child-friendly.

This summer they launched, with the help of TV psychologist Dr Sam Wass, Kids Club.

The new measures to 'incentivise good behaviour' included having security teams at the centre take part in 'tantrum training' and study tactics such as treasure trails, free play areas and activities for youngsters.

For further information about Kids Club and Templars Square Shopping Centre, please visit templarssquare.com.