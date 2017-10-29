POPPY sellers young and old came together to kick off fundraising in Abingdon as organisers bid to make this year's total the biggest ever.

The Royal British Legion’s national Poppy Appeal officially launched on Thursday and Abingdon residents held their own special events to mark the occasion over the weekend.

On Saturday, the town’s Market Place was transformed by a sea of poppies, from those adorning Oxfordshire's RBL Riders' motorcycles to a giant metal Poppy which was ‘planted’ by cadets in an official ceremony overseen by Abingdon’s Deputy Mayor Margaret Crick.

This was followed on Sunday by a 5km Poppy Run at Abbey Meadows, one of nine across the UK.

Clare Oldfield, the town’s Poppy Appeal organiser, said the personal connection in Abingdon to the Armed Forces due to Dalton Barracks and the former RAF Abingdon site made the campaign particularly meaningful, saying: “It's common to see soldiers in Abingdon and many of the RAF personnel settled here after they retired so I think that plays a big part in why it is such a popular cause.

“You will regularly see people donating, £5, £10 or £20 for a poppy.”

On creating the Poppy festival weekend, she said: “The town raised almost £45,000 last year, a nine per cent increase from the previous year, so I really wanted to keep that momentum going by doing a special launch for the Poppy Appeal this year.”

One of those at the Market Place event was Lt Deb Major, who has helped lead the Abingdon branch of Oxfordshire’s Army Cadets for the past six years.

She said: “The cadets have a good sense of what the RBL does and because of the town’s links they have real experience of veterans."

Emma Harris, 16, who has been with the cadets for three years, said: "We raised almost £6,000 last year and this time we want to try to get to £10,000."

RAF Abingdon veteran Bob Strachan said he had experienced how generous the town was, saying:”In just two days stood in the Market Place last year selling poppies I raised £2,400.”

The 79-year-old added: “One of the nicest parts is sharing the story of my medals and experiences with younger people who come up to me because I'm selling poppies and are interested.”

Long time Poppy seller Susan Hargreaves, who attended Saturday’s event dressed head to toe in poppy-themed clothing and jewellery, agreed saying: “I love getting to hear people’s stories. When I was selling one year a lady came up and it turned out she had flown Spitfires during WWII.”

The RBL’s Poppy Appeal runs until Armistice Day on November 11, with Remembrance Day falling on Sunday, November 12.