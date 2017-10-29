FOUR vehicles collided on the A34 yesterday morning.

Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service were called to the crash which took place at 11:44am between Weston on the Green and M40 Junction 9.

The vehicles had each crashed into the back of each other on the inside lane.

Eight people were travelling in the cars at the time but no one was significantly hurt in the incident, according to the fire service.

Two fire engines from Bicester along with a specialist rescue vehicle from Kidlington attended.