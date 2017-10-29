OXFORD University has spent tens of thousands of pounds on expenses for its vice-chancellor since her appointment last year.

Just over £38,000 was spent on travel, accommodation and hospitality costs for Professor Louise Richardson in the last academic year alone, according to figures released after a Freedom of Information request by the student newspaper Cherwell.

Prof Richardson's expenses bill was less than that of her predecessor, Professor Andrew Hamilton, during his final full year in the role.

But significantly more was spent on some expenses, such as flights, than the average for university bosses across the UK.

An Oxford University spokesman told the Press Association: “All the expenses were incurred on official university business.

"Expenditure on Professor Richardson’s travel has been kept to a minimum and is below that of previous years."