DRINKERS crowded into Oxford Town Hall for 'good beer and great conversations' during three days of revelries at the Oxford Beer and Cider Festival.

The annual celebration of all things hoppy saw 3,000 people sample beers from near and far including several brewed in the barns, back gardens and sheds of rural Oxfordshire.

One couple, Ramona Naicker and Darren Madigan, came in their full wedding gear after getting married downstairs in the St Aldates Room at Oxford Town Hall on Saturday.

At the festival's prize giving ceremony on Friday night, the tiny brewery Turpin, based in Hook Norton, was named the winner of the 'beer of the festival' award for the third year running.

The brewer's Golden Citrus beer proved a hit with the judges.

It was organised by CAMRA.