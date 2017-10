BLENHEIM Palace’s official timekeeper has embarked on the arduous challenge of changing 30 historic clocks, as British Summer Time comes to an end.

Julian Newman is today making his way through the Woodstock palace turning back the clocks – including one twice as old as Big Ben.

He is pictured here with a French Boulle table clock circa 1740 and signed ‘Brochet A Paris’ in the First State Room.

At 2am this morning, the UK reverted to Greenwich Mean Time by going back one hour, to 1am.