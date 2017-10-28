THREE people escaped without life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on a busy A-road.

Fire chiefs said it was 'remarkable' no one was not more seriously hurt in the crash that saw a car flip on to its roof and end up in a nearby bus lay-by.

The collision took place on Friday afternoon on the A420 near Buckland.

Fire engines from Faringdon, Abingdon and a specialist rescue vehicle from Kidlington, were sent at 3.15pm.

On arrival the fire crews found a driver still trapped in a car with two further casualties requiring medical treatment.

The driver of the flipped vehicle had managed to escape from the car before the emergency services arrived on the scene.

South Central and South West ambulance crews treated the two casualties at the roadside, while fire crews using specialist cutting equipment concentrated on releasing the trapped driver.

Incident Commander, Station Manager Graham Turner said: “Although three people sustained injuries as a result of the collision, thankfully these were not life threatening, which is remarkable considering the extensive damage to two of the vehicles in particular.

"Fire crews worked closely with our colleagues in both ambulance services to ensure all three casualties were given full medical attention and removed to hospital as quickly as possible.

"Thames Valley Police also played a vital role in this incident in keeping the scene safe and are now investigating the cause of the collision”.