A 62-year-old woman has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Oxford.

The pedestrian was struck by a yellow Peugeot 107 on Friday outside the Slade Park fire station in Horspath Driftway.

She is now being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Thames Valley Police said the incident occurred at around 7.40pm.

The force is appealing for people who may have seen the crash to come forward.

Investigating officer, PC Matthew Hunt from Abingdon roads policing, said: "Anyone with any information should call us on 101 and quote reference 222 (27/10)."