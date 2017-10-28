OXFORD Pride have revealed their new animal inspired logo as they announce the date for the city's Pride Day 2018.

The colourful design draws on the Ox of Oxford and the rainbow symbolism of the diverse Oxfordshire community.

Oxford Pride have said they hope that the new image inspires more people to join in with the journey that the LGBT+ community throughout the county take.

The theme for 2018 is ''True Colours' and Oxford Pride want to encourage more people to explore and celebrate their identities.

To help publicise this theme they will have videos playing onboard the screens of Oxford Bus Company.

Oxford Pride Chair, Paul McGinn said: “We are thrilled to announce that our Pride Day on June 2, 2018 will once again be held at the Castle Quarter.

"The day will start with the Pride Parade setting off from Radcliffe Camera and will weave through the streets of Oxford, past the Westgate Centre and into the Castle Quarter for a day of entertainment, music, stalls and food."

He added: "Last year more than 7,000 people joined the massive cel on the day to enjoy first class entertainment in the beautiful June sunshine and we plan to offer even more this year.”

The event started as informal street party in 2002 and has steadily grown over the last 15 years, Oxford Pride successfully relocating to the city centre in 2015, returning to Paradise Street and expanding into the Oxford Castle Quarter.

It now includes a parade, live entertainment and a 10-day art & culture festival.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help out on the day or businesses who would like to get involved or sponsor the event can get in touch at chair@oxford-pride.org.uk.