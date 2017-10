A MULTI-vehicle crash on the A34 is causing delays of up to an hour for drivers tonight.

The crash on the northbound carriage at East Ilsley, near the Oxfordshire border, took place just before 7pm. Drivers heading into the county are being warned to try and find alternative routes.

It is not known whether there were any injuries.

Queues are stretching to an hour after a multi-vehicle crash on the Northbound carriageway. Picture: Google Maps