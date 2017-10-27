IN a bid to wipe out drug dealing and anti-social behaviour blighting communities in Oxford, the city centre’s police are swapping their evidence bags for bin liners.

As part of a new project, the city centre neighbourhood team are looking to clear rubbish, trim hedges and tidy up run-down areas to make them less appealing for criminal activity.

The team, led by Sergeant Peter Neale are planning the scheme to build ‘resilience’ among residents to reduce crime rates.

It is understood the areas plagued most by anti-social behaviour include Rewley Road, Abbey Road and along the Oxford canal.

Sgt Neale said the aim was to work with residents, Oxford City Council’s anti-social behaviour team, and other agencies in the new way to address concerns raised.

He added: “It’s a great opportunity to achieve some community cohesion.

“It’s not all about assurance, it’s not about patrols, this is about building bridges with the community and working together in partnership.

“We are hoping to get a BBQ going and perhaps a bouncy castle and all the help we can.

“People can feel more empowered and safer in their own communities.

“It removes an opportunity for people to take advantage.

“It’s an ongoing battled [with drugs] but it just needs that message that we are on to you and we are working to reduce criminality and improve community reassurance.”

Sgt Neale said the team have decided to try improving the appearance of areas after problems with Class A drug use and dealing.

Sgt Neale said overgrown areas would be cleared and visibility improved, particularly along the towpath.

It is hoped the city council’s landscaping team and other services in the city, including Oxford University, will get involved.

Sgt Neale said plans were coming together among himself, his two police constables and four PCSOs, but it is expected the day of action to be held in the New Year.

He added in his team as city centre sergeant he had not seen a scheme of this time be attempted by the police.

Latest figures released this week revealed the number of drug offences in Oxford reported to Thames Valley Police was at 505 in the year ending in June 2017.

A total of 506 were reported in the 12 months to June 2016 compared to 647 the year before, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Sgt Neale said he thought the opening of the Westgate Centre would help tackle anti-social behaviour in the city centre due to more people being around to spot crime.

He added the centre had a high quality CCTV system and security guards had been trained to deal with issues.

Sgt Neale said: “Oxford lends itself to drug supply.

“There is going to be a series of police activity to combat that.

“This [scheme] does reduce crime in the long term.

“The residents are talking to the police and talking to each other.”

Thames Valley Police has launched several campaigns in the past year to reduce drug dealing and exploitation in the city.

The force and the city council started a joint operation to tackle street drinking, begging, and public drug supply and use in the city centre in July.