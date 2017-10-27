THREE OXFORDSHIRE pubs have been named in the 'Eating Out in Pubs' guide released yesterday.

The Bottle & Glass Inn in Binfield Heath, The Pint Shop in Oxford and Mr Hanbury's Mason Arms in South Leigh all made the guide.

The Nut Tree in Murcott kept its place in the guide and the Magdalen Arms kept their Bib Gourmand award - a symbol that indicates high-quality products and services and good value for the money.

Leon Smith, Head Chef at Mr Hanbury's Mason Arms said being included in the guide was "a bit of a shock" but everyone at the restaurant was "really proud."

He told the Oxford Mail: "We've only been open six months so it's such an achievement, we're all really glad.

" We all love what we do but it was really surprising - hopefully we'll go one step further next year. The long term goal is to get national recognition."

Rebecca Burr, editor of the Michelin Eating Out In Pubs Guide 2017, said: “The pubs in our guide could be in a city, by the sea, in a village or at the top of a mountain. But one thing they all have in common is that they have been chosen by our full-time team of anonymous inspectors for the high standard of their cooking.

“We are increasingly witnessing how pubs can provide a platform for young chefs to start their own businesses, and how inventive these chefs can be, particularly when it comes to the sourcing of their ingredients. The quality of cooking in some of these pubs certainly rivals that of restaurants.”

The 'Pub of the Year' award was won by The Pointer in Brill, located between Bicester and Thame, a short drive from Oxford