A 93-YEAR-OLD Oxford University professor may have been killed by asbestos at the Bodleian Library where he was ‘Keeper of the Books’, an inquest has heard.

Science academic Dennis Shaw wrote a personal statement to his family in his dying days, explaining the various places where he had worked and could have contracted cancer.

A coroner heard he was working at the Bodleian Library when major refurbishment and underground building work was taking place in the 1970s and may have breathed in asbestos fibres causing his mesothelioma cancer.

In the personal statement, Dr Shaw specifically mentioned the Bodleian Library where he achieved fame as Keeper of Scientific Books from 1976 to 1991.

Before taking on the role he had been a regular user of the library as an academic in physics and science at Oxford University’s Keble College.

The professor, who served the college for more than three decades, was diagnosed with lung cancer in early December 2016, and told the illness had been caused by hazards in his workplace.

In the final days of his life, he wrote a statement to his family discussing a list of projects that could have contributed to his illness, including the extension to the Bodleian library where he spent an hour-and-a half supervising its construction nearly every day in the early 1970s.

Assistant coroner for Oxford Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said: “Dr Shaw sadly died on July 20 this year of mesothelioma, which possibly had work-related causes. He died suddenly in the night.

“Mesothelioma is a disease that comes about due to someone’s exposure to asbestos. He was not aware of any exposure but it is difficult to know when you’re clearing large amounts of dust during any building project.

“I would suggest the conclusion here is one of industrial disease.”

Addressing his daughter, Deborah Shaw, she added: “At some point during this extensive and impressive career it is clear that Dr Shaw was exposed to asbestos and it was as a consequence of that he developed mesothelioma.

“We do have world class treatment here but unfortunately it was never going to save his life. You and your family have my deepest condolences.”

Speaking after the inquest, the 58-year-old daughter added: “His family is very proud of him. We miss him very much. The last 18 months of his life were marred by such a horrible disease.”

A spokesman for the Bodleian Library said: “Dr Shaw was a valued colleague and is a much missed member of staff.

“Contributing significantly to the development of library services in Oxford, he became Keeper at a time of expansion.”

The library would not comment on the claim that asbestos fibres could have been present during the construction of the expansion.