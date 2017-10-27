BOTH sides of the A420 have re-opened following a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon.

A diversion had been put in place via the A417 and B4508 after the crash at Buckland.

At around 5.30pm the lanes were re-opened but traffic remains heavy.

Drivers are having to queue along the A420 after a multi-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Maps.

Elsewhere there have been reports of a collision on the A40 at the Cassington and Wolvercote Roundabout.

Delays are building at the roundabout after a crash. Picture: Google Maps