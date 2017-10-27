THINGS have just got a little spicier at the new Westgate shopping centre, with the opening of a new Indian restaurant and bar on its roof terrace.

Cinnamon Kitchen, which specialises in modern South Asian cuisine, opened its doors on Thursday night, with a party for invited guests, before inviting its first diners to preview it over the weekend, ahead of its official opening on Wednesday.

The eaterie is the fifth to be opened by the company, and the first outside London.

Owner Vivek Singh, who started his first Cinnamon Kitchen in London’s Devonshire Square in 2001, runs the restaurant with seven team members. He said: “We realised we have 100 years of working together. While this is the fifth branch, it is not going to be a copy – it’s unique.”

The open view kitchen, led by chef Thangavel Murugavel will focus on local, seasonal ingredients with dishes designed to reflect the culinary traditions of the Subcontinent.

The restaurant has its own garden terrace with views over Oxford’s skyline. It will be open every day, from 11am. Go to cinnamon-kitchen.com