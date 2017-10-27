Robert Courts has found a new way to travel around his Witney constituency – on board a community bus.

The Conservative MP was joined by Labour councillor for Witney Laura Price as he hopped aboard the 215 service, run by West Oxfordshire Community Transport Ltd, at Market Square in Witney on Friday.

He used the experience to learn more about the bus service, which was faced with closure before being kept alive by the community-led group.

The group launched earlier this year with just one bus and now has a total of three.

Its services link the town centre with some of the surrounding estates and are of particular use to elderly and vulnerable people without other means of transport.

As a not-for-profit company, it receives a full rebate on fares when passengers use a bus pass.

Following its continued success, the group is now looking at extending beyond the boundaries of the town.