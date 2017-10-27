A CHARTER for safer cycling in Oxford, inspired by the death of a city cyclist, will be launched next month.

The Claudia charter will be unveiled at the Tap Social Movement brewery on the Curtis Industrial Estate off Botley Road on Thursday, November 9.

Residents of Oxford have been invited to attend the ceremony, close the point where Claudia Comberti died on Botley Road on May 9.

An inquest on Wednesday concluded that the 31-year-old geography PhD student at Oxford University died an accidental death after her foot slipped off one of her pedals.

However her father Sebastian Comberti said after the hearing that if her death prompted increased momentum to create cycle-only paths around the city, 'it could only be for the good'.

The Claudia charter, which has been drawn up by members of Oxford's Broken Spoke bike co-operative, Oxford city councillors and some of Claudia's friends, will call for exactly that.

The launch event will run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and feature speeches from Sam Chappell and Caitlin Bartlett of Broken Spoke, Simon Hunt, chairman of cycling campaign group Cyclox, and others.

In a statement about the launch event, Broken Spoke said: "We know that Oxford is full of people who walk, ride and drive on our city’s roads. We also know that a lot of people want to make their daily journeys safer. If this includes you then we would love you to join us.

"We know the ninth will be a difficult day for many and you are welcome to simply pop-in on your way home, stay for a pint if you like, or join us for the whole evening."