AS THE US Government releases 2,800 previously classified files on the assassination of President John F Kennedy, we explored our archive to unveil original reports from the Oxford Mail and The Oxford Times.

The slaying of JFK in Dallas, Texas, in 1963, shook the world - with many of those alive at the time remembering precisely where they were upon hearing the news.

President Kennedy was traveling in an open-top limousine when his motorcade was fired upon and he sustained critical injuries.

The Warren Commission's report into the shooting said that Lee Harvey Oswald had fired the fatal shots from the Texas School Book Depository building - but mystery still abounds the shooting and a multitude of conspiracy theories have appeared over the years.

Here we reveal the Oxford Mail's original reports in response to the assassination.