LLOYDS Pharmacy confirmed this morning that around 190 of its stores will be closing.

Some of the most notable Lloyds Pharmacies in Oxfordshire:

West Way, Botley

Walton Street, Oxford

Oxford Road, Kidlington

Oxford Road, Cowley

Windrush Health Centre, Witney

Dunnock Way, Greater Leys

Blackbird Leys Road, Oxford

Acre End Street, Eynsham

Peachcroft Centre, Abingdon

Mably Way, Wantage

Official documents were leaked via social media, detailing the planned closure.

However a spokesman for the chain said they would not be able to confirm yet, which locations will be closing.

They added: "We are still in the process of speaking to colleagues who will be affected by this decision.

"And also we are working with businesses to see if some of these could be buy-ins.

"So we are not able to confirm which locations will be closing at this moment."

Cormac Tobin, managing director, Celesio UK, said: “Community pharmacy needs to adapt to the changing requirements of patients and the NHS, indeed it should be part of the solution to an overstretched health service.

"To achieve this we need a new operational framework that creates a thriving pharmacy network that continues to offer essential integrated healthcare and is rooted in local communities.

"We must respond to the dramatic funding and reimbursement cuts over the past 24 months but we will be doing all that we can to support those affected."