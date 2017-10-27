AN alarming increase in drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Oxford's Bonn Square has resulted in police stepping up patrols.

Reports have been made to the city centre police team following the rise of offending in the area, which is understood to have resulted in damage to the caretaker's flat of New Road Baptist Church.

Susanna Pressel, Oxfordshire County Councillor for Jericho and Osney had been contacted by people working and living the area, and said members of the public "should not have to put up with it".

She added: "There has been a noticeable rise in visible drug-dealing in the city centre in recent months.

"Residents, visitors and workers should not have to put up with this.

"There is CCTV in Bonn Square, just outside the church. The police and city council staff, including the city centre ambassadors have been alerted to the concerns

"We want people to feel safe when they come to the wonderful new Westgate Centre."

It is understood prior to extra police patrols, disturbances occurred during the night which had led to anxiety and stress related health problem's among residents.

A member of the church, who asked not to be identified, said: "The impact of these gatherings and behaviours on those using the premises is, at the least, off-putting and often intimidating.

"The ambience of Bonn Square is turning into an unwelcoming and hostile one."

The city centre's neighbourhood team said they had been working hard to deter drug dealing and antisocial behaviour in the area.

They added staff would be contacting residents, church goers and businesses in the area to give them an update on their progress.

Inspector Chris Simpson said: "We’ve seen a significant reduction in dealing in that area in the past few weeks, especially around Shoe Lane and Bonn Square.

"We know that the problems associated with drug use in the city centre are multi-faceted."

Insp Simpson said officers were in the area on a regular basis and added the problem had surfaced elsewhere in the city.

He said the neighbourhood team would provide reassurance and other information, such as what the city council's antisocial behaviour team, were doing.

Ms Pressel said government cuts to Thames Valley Police had contributed to recent rises in reported crime, due to less officers.

The force expects to lose 59 officer posts over the next three years as Home Office cuts continue to bite.

About £22m of savings are due to be made by 2020 to bring the total amount of cuts since 2011 to more than £88m.