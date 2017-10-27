A 20-year-old man was pushed into a window following a fight in a Witney night club.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after the men sustained a serious injury to his arm and a cut to his neck.

The fight between a number of men happened at around 2.15am on Sunday in Rocket night club, Corn Street.

The man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

No description of the offenders is currently available.

PC Lauren Hawkins based at Bicester police station, said: "This incident has left the victim with a serious injury to his arm which has required him to have treatment in hospital.

"I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it, or who has any details which could help our investigation."

Witnesses with information are urged to call 101 quoting reference number: 43170313760.