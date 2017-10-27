AN aspiring teacher from Chipping Norton is in the running to be named the young student of the year.

Kirsty Newman, who studied at Abingdon and Witney College, is in with a chance of winning the accolade at the Association of Colleges' annual conference next month.

The 18-year-old, who is now at Oxford Brookes studying for a degree in primary education, was delighted to be nominated.

The awards aim to ‘highlight exceptional achievement and celebrates successes' of college students from across the UK, with other categories including Adult Student of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.

Miss Newman said: “I’m very pleased to have received this nomination.

"It recognises all the hard work I put into studying for my diploma in early years, and having to balance learning with all the other things that were happening in my life.

“I’m really looking forward to going to the Association of Colleges conference in Birmingham in November and, if I’m selected, onto the House of Commons in June.”

All winners will go to the Commons for a drinks reception, which MPs and Government ministers are invited to attend.

In order to be nominated, students must have been remarkable in their academic or vocational work or in extra-curricular activities.

Miss Newman studied for her two-year Level 3 Diploma in early years education and care at the college's Witney campus from 2015 to 2017.

The college felt that her performance and dedication went above and beyond, a view shared by those putting together the awards shortlist.

The nomination for the award has, for Miss Newman, vindicated her decision to choose college when she completed her GCSEs.

She said: “I’m very pleased that I chose college over sixth form.

"It’s been a fantastic experience and set me up well for the degree I’m now studying for.

“For one thing, I have done far more work experience, which is important in teaching, than my peers who stayed at school.”

The team at Abingdon and Witney College are hoping for the best in November.

Di Batchelor, principal, said: "Kirsty has done fantastically well in receiving this nomination and we're all very proud of her.

“She has already won a student of the year award here at the college, thanks to her amazing achievements on the early years course, and has continued her studies in the rewarding sector of education.

"We'll all have our fingers crossed for Kirsty in November."

This year’s awards saw 115 nominations across the three categories.

The judging panel, including representatives from the National Union of Students and Step up to Serve, were overwhelmed by the variety of applications and the extent of the success of the students.

The winner will be announced at the AoC annual conference dinner on November 14.