THE head of Oxfordshire's largest dedicated county conservation group has announced her departure.

Wild Oxfordshire programme manager Hilary Phillips is stepping down from the group after six years.

Over that time she has steered the group through its transformation from the Oxfordshire Nature Conservation Forum and overseen its contributions to the county's Biodiversity Advisory Group, Evenlode Catchment Partnership and biannual WaterBlitz.

She also led the creation of the first Oxfordshire State of Nature Report, published in March, which concluded that wildlife in the county has suffered 'serious decline' over the past two decades and urgent action is needed to save it before some species disappear completely.

In an poignant letter of farewell to group members and supporters Mrs Phillips said: "Oxfordshire is home to the most eclectic, educated and dedicated teams of conservationists I’ve encountered, as well as some amazing plants and animals.

"I’m incredibly grateful to many of these experts for their support, advice and friendship over the years, and their contributions to our initiatives.

"I am most grateful for all their contributions to the State of Nature in Oxfordshire report, which I hope will continue to be useful as a focus for conservation activities in the county."

She concluded by thanking all those nature lovers in the county who 'continue to do their utmost to protect and enhance our landscapes and wildlife, and move them higher up the political horizon'.