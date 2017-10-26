THERE are fresh fears increased DIY waste charges will lead to more fly-tipping, following reports of people driving away with their rubbish when they find out about the fees.

Mark Kingston visited Drayton Household Waste and Recycling Centre, near Abingdon, earlier this month, shortly after the introduction of the increased charges on October 1.

He said: "Usually on a Sunday you have to queue for half an hour, but when I went it was pretty empty. I don't think that's a coincidence and I believe it has been caused by the changes.

"I saw people drive in with things and then be told about the fee and drive right back out again."

When Oxfordshire County Council began a new contract with W&S Recycling, it became £1.50 to dispose of most non-household waste items – and up to £10 for some.

Previously it was free to dispose the first three items of DIY waste at the county's seven tips and people could get rid of another 10 for £1 each in any four-week period.

The 50-year-old, from Harwell, said: "It may be a small charge but it soon adds up if you've got a few things to get rid of. That rubbish is either going to be left to pile up in people's homes, dumped in black bags for the bin men to collect or fly tipped on the side of the road."

Fears were raised before the changes by the chairman of the National Farmers' Union in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire Jeff Powell in August, saying it guaranteed a rise in fly-tipping.

However, Oxfordshire County Council spokeswoman Catarina Walsh defended the increase, saying: "Residents can still dispose of all household waste free of charge at any of the county’s household waste recycling centres."

She added: "The previous charging scheme for non-household waste was in place for 15 years, and during that time we did not increase the charge of £1 per item.

"This was replaced in October by a small fixed fee per item of £1.50 only for non-household waste, DIY and construction waste, such as showers, rubble, toilets and kitchen units."

Ms Walsh said the authority had done everything possible to let people know about the changes, adding: "We used banners and leaflets at the recycling centres in the month running up to the change, and posters were sent to all parish councils along with suggested content for their social media streams and newsletters. Posters were also sent to DIY shops in the county and district council offices."

Oxfordshire County Council said it consulted householders on the changes in 2015 and 2016, and the spokeswoman said responses indicated residents preferred to pay to deposit waste rather than have their local site close.

On the risk of increasing fly-tipping, she said: "Fly-tipping is a serious environmental crime predominantly carried out by traders who do not wish to pay to dispose of their waste legally.

"Illegal waste disposal is a serious criminal offence and carries a fine of up to £50,000 and 12 months' imprisonment, or an unlimited fine and up to five years' imprisonment if indicted to the crown court.

"We are working with the district councils to monitor and prosecute those responsible for fly-tipping. We do not believe that a small increase in the charge for residents to dispose of non-household waste will drive people to criminal activity."