OXFORD MAGISTRATES'

John Royston Jordan, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 in Prunus Close, Oxford on September 16 2017. Jordan damaged a front door to a value unknown. Jordan also admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman in on the same date whichhe was prohibited by doing. Sentenced to prison for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Louie Anthony Withers, 28, of Barns Road, Oxford, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Abingdon Police Station when having driven a vehicle and was required to provide a specimen of breath on September 16 2017. Also admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same date. Community order made. Defendant must undergo rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. Fined £400. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Keeley Bailey, 30, admitted stealing a bottle of whisky with a the value of £36.50 belonging to Waitrose in Abingdon on July 19 2017. Community order made. Defendant must undergo a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. Ordered to pay a compensation of £36.50 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Jay Sheridan Reynolds, 20, of Three Corners Road, Oxford, admitted possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in public place on September 16 2017. Reynolds had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in Mill Street, Wantage, a black handled knife. Community order made. Defendant must comply with a programme requirement for 20 days and rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Ordered to do unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Knife blade to be forfeited and destroyed.

Egert Kajaci, 35, of Turner Drive, Oxford, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Abingdon Police Station when having driven a vehicle and was required to provide a specimen of breath on February 6 2017. Convicted of driving while disqualified on the same date in Bath Street, Abingdon, and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance. Sentenced to prison for 24 weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £625. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Durell Guo Mbanginu, 32, of Medway Road, Abingdon, admitted driving a motor vehicle on a road, namely Folly Bridge, after consuming so much alcohol that he gave a reading of 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal 35mcg. Fined £250. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES'

HAYLEY COUSINS, 40, of Lidsey Road, Banbury admitted assaulting a woman at Lidsey Road on June 28. She was given a conditional discharge for two years and must pay compensation to her victim of £100, a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £85.

NICHOLAS COOMBES, 28, of Marlborough Road, Banbury, admitted possessing 0.205g of cocaine and 0.121g of heroin on July 30 at Banbury. He was fined £55 for each count of possession and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

SIMON SMITH, 35, of Taynton, Burford, admitted driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit with 69 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath at Chipping Norton on September 11. He was fined £461 and must pay a victim surcharge of £46 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

DUNCAN CLEAVER, 36, of Farnborough Road, Mollington, admitted together with another person entering a building at Horse Fair, Banbury, as a trespasser and stealing unknown contents as well as failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 20 weeks and must pay a fine of £100 and a victim surcharge of £115.

OUSAMMA ELKASMI, 26, of Merton Street, Banbury, admitted stalking a woman between August 1 2016 and September 9 2017. He was made subject to a community order to include a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days and a restraining order. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.

MARK PAICE, 33, of Madley Brook Lane, Witney, admitted common assault on a woman on September 14 at Witney. He was fined £107 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

DEPU RAZZAKI, 29, of Moorland Close, Witney, admitted causing criminal damage by damaging and wall and a window on October 1 at Moorland Close, Witney. He was fined £135 and must pay compensation of £250, a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

TERRY NARINE, 51, of Foscote Rise, Banbury, was convicted of speeding by driving 54 mph in a 30 mph area on March 14 at Adderbury. He was fined £660 and must pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85. His driving licence was also endorsed with five penalty points.

HEATHER BLENCOWE, 20, of Blackwood Place, Bodicote, admitted driving above the legal alcohol limit with 70mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath and driving a vehicle without third party insurance on September 16 at Bodicote. He was fined £185 for the alcohol offence and £300 for the insurance offence and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 17 months.

DAVID HATTON, 35, of no fixed abode, admitted £49.98 worth of fragrances from TK Maxx at Calthorpe Street, Banbury on September 18. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £40.