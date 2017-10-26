A DRUNK swung a one and a half metre chunk of wood at a reveller during a night out in Witney after he mistook him for another man with whom he had been in a fight with the same night.

Billy Watts, of Cleeve Drive, Worcester, had already admitted one count of possessing an offensive weapon - the large piece of wood, and another of assault by beating his victim.

The 21-year old, Oxford Crown Court heard at his sentencing on Thursday, had been at a nightclub in Witney on the night of September 9.

A fight had broken out at some point that evening among a group of unknown men and Watts had suffered an injury to his nose resulting in bleeding.

At about 1am dazed and under the influence of drink Watts then chanced upon another man who was walking in the street but not involved in the earlier fight.

Watts approached him and shouted at the man, accusing him of being involved in the fight, before raising a thick chunk of wood.

The court heard how he went on to threaten him and despite pleas from his victim that he had no idea who he was, Watts swung the wood at him injuring his leg.

Watts then swung the stick a second time at his victim before police arrived and arrested him.

In mitigation, Kellie Enever said that her client was remorseful and accepted full responsibility and added that while he had been in an earlier fight that night the attack on his victim was a case of mistaken identity.

She said: "There are no issues with drugs but at the time of the offence he was in drink. Mr Watts absolutely accepts that he was at fault, hence why he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

"Things are looking bright for this young man. I would urge a suspended sentence to keep this man out of trouble."

Judge Maria Lamb ordered that a pre-sentence report be prepared ahead of deciding his fate and he will be sentenced at the same court on October 31.