THE minute world of bacteria and other tiny objects came under the microscope as part of an international drawing event.

Visitors to the Museum of the History of Science, in Broad Street, joined the Small Worlds, Giant Drawings event yesterday, as part of the Big Draw.

The fun continues today, with budding artists and young families encouraged to sketch along the microscopic theme.

Organiser of the event, Christopher Parkin said: “It is a great success. It ties in with artist Anna Dumitriu’s work on infectious diseases and emerging technologies through art, which was our springboard, and inspiration for the event.”

Microscopes borrowed from Oxford University are available for guests to explore microbes and inspect plant and insect life, which they can then draw, based on what they see.

Mr Parkin added: “People are enjoying it. There are lots of people here excited about the idea and the content of the sessions. People of all ages are having conversations about it.”

The Big Draw is an annual month-long festival of drawing across the UK and the world.