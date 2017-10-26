DISGRUNTLED neighbours have branded an Oxfordshire MP's home extension plan 'monstrous' and 'unsightly'.

Ed Vaizey has come under fire from his own constituents after submitting plans to enlarge his family home in Sparsholt, near Wantage.

The Wantage MP, a father-of-two, has been accused of broken promises over his desire to build a two-storey extension to improve existing space and house a new utility room and ensuite bedroom.

But neighbours of the semi-detached house in West Street – as well as a fellow Conservative politician – fear it will invade privacy.

Florence Simpson, 83, commented on the application stating: "My back door and the surrounding area will be subjected to considerable lack of light.

"The plans include a lower downstairs window located on the west-facing wall. This wall faces directly into my lower ground floor bathroom [and] would be a considerable breach of my privacy."

Mr Vaizey, a former Culture Minister, submitted the application to Vale of White Horse District Council this month, with consultation set to finish on November 1.

The house is one of his two homes, with the other situated in Shepherd's Bush, London.

Next-door neighbour Stuart Geach echoed concerns about light and privacy in his comment on the application, fearing it will 'loom large' over a nearby bungalow.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, he described the plan as 'monstrous' and accused the MP of being hypocritical.

An article published by this paper eight years ago, during the MP expenses scandal, quoted Mr Vaizey stating: "I have no intention of upgrading the house [in Sparsholt] at any point."

Mr Geach said: "This goes against everything he said in 2009.

"It smacks of hypocrisy – he's hoping people have forgotten."

Another neighbour, Bernard Holden, also objected to the application online.

He wrote: "The planned extension is huge and will mean that there is a brick building almost the entire length of the front garden.

"The house is a significant building as it stands, but the extension would be a large structure that would be an unsightly addition."

Conservative county councillor Yvonne Constance, whose Shrivenham ward encompasses Sparsholt, has also objected.

She wrote on the application in support of residents, stating six of the extension's seven windows would overlook a neighbouring property.

Mr Vaizey, however, defended the plan as 'perfectly reasonable'.

He added: "I am in dialogue with my neighbour and we had already arranged a meeting to discuss concerns.

"My children are now nine and 11 and share a bedroom.

"It would be nice if the house was slightly bigger."

He noted Sparsholt Parish Council had made no objection to the plans, nor has Oxfordshire County Council's highways officer.

The district council is due to make a decision by the end of November.