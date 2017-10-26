A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of Alexis Blumenthal - who is the sister of top chef Heston Blumenthal.

Ms Blumenthal, 48, of Park Street, Thame, was set to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court yesterday to answer two charges of assault by beating her mother.

Failing to attend the court that afternoon a warrant was duly issued for her arrest by District Judge Tim Pattinson.

She is charged with two counts of assault by beating a woman on October 7 at East Street, Thame and September 9 at Aston Park, Watlington.

Both offences are assaults alleged against her mother Celia Blumenthal.