A THOROUGH inspection of scores of beers and ciders was taking place yesterday in anticipation of a three-day festival that began last night.

This year's Oxford Beer and Cider Festival, which got under way at Oxford Town Hall yesterday evening, boasts 130 real ales and 50 ciders or perries from the area and further afield.

With breweries like Wychwood and Hook Norton among those represented in Oxfordshire, brewers were giving their drinks one last look-over before doors opened at 5pm.

It is touted as the perfect opportunity to explore the rich world of real ales and ciders, with experts on hand to offer advice.

The event , which is organised by the Campaign for Real Ale, continues today between 11am and 11pm and tomorrow from 11am to 9pm.

Entry costs £10 including £6 worth of vouchers and non-returnable glass.