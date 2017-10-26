THERE will be no excuse for missing out on Oxford Pride this year, with adverts for the fun-filled festival to be broadcast across the city's bus network.

Pride is one of the city's biggest festivals, marking the contributions of the LGBT+ community and encouraging people to let their hair down in a party atmosphere.

Next year it will be held from May 25 to June 3, with the main parade to take place on Saturday, June 2.

Over the 10 days there will be activities across the city, with inclusivity the theme of the year.

In the run up to the event Oxford Bus Company will broadcast messages about Pride on the information screens in its vehicles.

Oxford Pride chairman, Paul McGinn, said: "We are delighted and excited with the partnership we're building with Oxford Bus Company, which is a truly community spirited organisation.

"The partnership will enable us to reach more communities in Oxford and the surrounding areas and give people the confidence to be who they want to be and live their true colours.”

The videos will be played on 41 buses and are expected to reach an audience of 100,000 people each week.

They will be updated as more information is released about the festival.

Oxford Bus Company managing director, Phil Southall, said: "One of our core values is embracing diversity and it is this important everyday philosophy that inspires us to support organisations like Oxford Pride.

"We are pleased to have embarked on this new community based collaboration and we look forward to building the partnership and helping make the Oxford Pride bigger and better every year."

Oxford Pride aims to promote awareness of LGBT+ issues and lifestyle through providing information, education and entertainment in a safe and encouraging environment.

The charity counts actor Sir Ian Mckellen, MP Angela Eagle, human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell and comedian Paul O'Grady among its supporters.

Last year's Oxford Pride was 1960s themed.

The parade marched from Radcliffe Square to New Road, with its main stage in the Castle Quarter.

Australian Ru Paul Drag Race finalist Courtney Act, 1990s dance act N-Trance, Britain's Got Talent finalist La Voix and the Oxford Gospel Choir all performed at the event last year

This year's acts have not been announced yet.