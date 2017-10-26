A JOHN Radcliffe Hospital patient told a nurse 'I wouldn't kick you out of bed, I would tie you to it' before sexually assaulting her in a corridor a court heard.

Graham Warner, of Goldsmiths Lane, Wallingford, denies the single count of sexual assault on a woman at the Oxford hospital on December 7 last year.

Oxford Crown Court heard at his trial yesterday how the 57-year old was visiting the hospital for an appointment when he was seen by a nurse at about 9am.

Prosecuting, Henry James, told the jury of five women and seven men how from the first moment he met the woman who cannot be named for legal reasons, he began making inappropriate comments.

Warner allegedly told her: 'Oh, you are a sexy little thing' and continued to make lewd remarks during their brief meeting.

Taking to the witness box the alleged victim told jurors: "I sort of laughed it off, I was happy and smiley and didn't really think much of it.

"As the conversation went on he kept making references and sexual comments and bringing the conversation back to sex.

"I remember he said that he missed being in a relationship and he missed sexual contact. He said he would not kick me out of bed, he would tie me to it."

It was then, the court heard, she had enough and left the room. Warner then followed, grabbing her from behind on two occasions. He was arrested the following day.

Warner claims that no physical contact took place.

The trial continues.