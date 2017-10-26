THE speed limit on the A34 between Oxford and the M40 could be slashed to 50mph as part of measures to make the road safer.

A draft review into safety on the road was ordered by the Government last year following a number of deaths from accidents – including some in Oxfordshire.

Its findings include a proposal to extend the 50mph speed limit already in place at Botley, west of Oxford, all the way north to junction 9 of the M40 at Weston-on-the-Green.

Also proposed are cameras which record motorists’ average speed, in an effort to prevent sudden braking.

The report found motorists travelling north along the A44 towards Botley, often brake suddenly after entering the 50mph zone.

Safety could be improved, it suggests, by ensuring the speed limit gradually changes instead of suddenly dropping from 70mph to 50mph.

A sign warning people to ‘keep your distance’, cutting down vegetation and improving visibility of the Kidlington Road junction southbound were also suggested.

MP for Oxford West and Abingdon Layla Moran said she welcomed the report, especially the introduction of cameras and the enforcement of the speed limit, while Witney MP Robert Courts described it as “very encouraging and very detailed” and a good start on work to improve the road.

Wantage MP Ed Vaizey joined a meeting with Mr Courts and Highways England on Wednesday.

He said: “It is a good report and it covers what we wanted it to. We now need to get feedback in the next few weeks.

“Highways England want to get a final report to ministers by the end of the year, which suits us. Once that goes in, we need to lobby and make sure that we can secure that funding.

“I don’t think it will be easy. It may look pretty straightforward but even getting small amounts of money out of the Government when budgets are so tight is difficult. But I think we’ve got a strong case.”

The Department for Transport estimated just over 80,000 vehicles used the Oxford stretch of the A34 in an average day, 15 per cent more than five years ago. Just over 10 per cent are lorries.

Highways England’s A34 route manager John Henderson said: “It’s right that we have carried out a detailed review and we hope to get some good, constructive feedback on the proposals.”

The Government has yet to commit to the measures and further work will be undertaken before the full report is completed and submitted to the Department for Transport – which will then make the final decision.