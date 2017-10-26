ART and science collided when the Bogeyman invaded The Story Museum.

The viscous villain was taken along to the fiction factory yesterday by the team from Science Oxford.

They were holding Bogeyman Slime Making Workshops for children aged five to eight.

Describing the event, Science Oxford promised 'a gloopy Bogeyman mess-fest for children and adults who enjoy all things sticky, slimy and strange'.

Among those getting messy were six-year-olds James Allison and Maggie Kennedy, pictured here.

They and they other slime lovers listened to 'the story of the Bogeyman' before discovering the secret to making the perfect slime.

It was one of a series of half term holiday workshops at the Pembroke Street museum this week.

Today, author and illustrator Pam Smy will be helping youngsters to build their own spooky house and Nick Sharratt will be introducing his latest book, You Choose In Space.

This weekend's events including '1001 Stories' with bestselling author Julia Donaldson and a singalong session with Oxford's own children's songwriter Nick Cope.

Find out more about upcoming events at storymuseum.org.uk