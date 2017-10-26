A MALAYSIAN couple who faced a £100,000 bill from the John Radcliffe hospital when their baby was born prematurely can now head home.

Irina Ishak and Ahmad Hakam were on holiday in Oxford when Dr Ishak went into labour, 10 weeks premature.

Their baby, Amin Mikael was in the NICU and spent several weeks at the hospital - which caused the huge bill for the family.

To help pay the bill they crowdfunded more than £50,000 and paid the rest from their savings

They can now finally take their baby home to Kuala Lumpur after their final trip to the JR for equipment this week.