A YOUNG driver had to be cut from her car after being involved in a smash in Bicester's Market Square.

Firefighters had to cut through the back of the car to rescue the female driver through the boot.

It happened about 10am and a crew from Bicester and Kidlington were called to help with the rescue at the busy Bicester junction.

Incident Commander crew manager Pete Mackay said: "The location of the collision in the town centre was on a busy junction, and the firefighters and paramedics worked quickly to administer medical care and rescue her from the car.

"Even though it was a low speed impact, this demonstrates the importance of wearing seatbelts as without it, the injuries could have been far more severe."