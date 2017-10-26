A BUTCHER'S with a celebrity customer base has secured a five-star food hygiene rating to match.

Patrick Strainge Butchers, in Bampton, has been given the highest food hygiene rating possible after its latest inspection from West Oxfordshire District Council.

The butcher's, which was regularly visited by the stars of Downton Abbey when it was filmed in the village, moved up from a four star rating last year to take the top ranking this month.

Manager, Oliver Weaver, said: “It is good to know we are keeping the standards as high as they could possibly be.

“Plus it is good to let our customers know we are doing things as well as we can, to keep things as organised and professional as possible.”

Mr Weaver said council hygiene officers turned up for the surprise inspection at the end of last month before awarding the five-star rating to the team of seven staff at the independent butcher's.

The report, which looks at three areas of the business, rated the Bridge Street business's food and hygiene as good, confidence in management as good and ‘structural compliance,’ including cleanliness and layout, as very good.

Mr Weaver said the inspectors were particular impressed with the company's latest expansion, which meant almost all raw and cooked practices are kept completely separate.

He said: “They were hugely impressed with the expansion, as it is much bigger and means we can separate the raw and cooked meat we prepare as much as we can.

“It also means we nearly always have separate staff at different points for the work too.

“Therefore we have made the risk of raw and cooked meat preparations as low as they possibly can be, because cleanliness is our top priority.”

The Bampton butcher's was given a few points from inspectors to continue to improve, which Mr Weaver said it has already put into practice.

It included simple additions such as having plastic sheeting on corner units to help keep them as cool as possible.

The independent butcher's has built up an impressive customer base since it was founded in 1973.

Customers have included actress Lesley Nicol, who played Mrs Patmore in Downton Abbey and Jim Carter, who played Mr Carson.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and former Home Secretary Jack Straw have also shopped there.

Mr Weaver added: “We do try our best to fulfil people’s needs and people like shopping with us.”